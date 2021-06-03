Pine City people are making some extraordinary things happen in our town. Having lived in a few different cities, I have to say that Pine City is really punching above its weight class when it comes to things like volunteerism. And then there’s the arts community. Did you know there are three different arts organizations in Pine City? And each of them is working in their own way to bring something special that brightens our town.
•If you’ve ever been to Art in the Park or Art Fest you have the Pine City Arts Council to thank. They organized that first Art Fest back in 1977, and it wasn’t long after that they started Art in the Park a series of free summer concerts in Robinson Park – which have returned in 2021 to make Friday nights a chance to gather and celebrate.
Since they began they’ve done many, many projects, bringing concerts and artists to town and taking local audiences to other venues with Art on the Road. If you’d like to help out with this fun and dedicated crew, you can contact them or find out more through their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/PineCityArtsCouncil/
• The Pine City Heritage Players are the folks behind the outstanding community theater productions presented regularly at the Pine City Auditorium. They’ve produced huge, fun shows like “Shrek” and more challenging stuff like “Into the Woods,” and done an outstanding job with everything. I’ve enjoyed helping out with a few of these projects over the years, and am really blown away by the talent of our local performers. They are always looking for folks to help out, on stage or off, so if you’d like to get involved or just find out more visit pinecityheritageplayers.com.
• Pine Center for the Arts has the mission statement, “The Arts for Everyone!” A few years ago they were able to purchase their building at the corner of 5th Street SE and 3rd Avenue SE in downtown Pine City across from Robinson Park, and they have been able to offer a gallery space for artists, arts classes, music classes and all sorts of worthwhile projects – including a free Summer Arts Program for our local kids. You can find out more at www.pinecenter.org.
Pine City is a pretty great town to call home, and its because of people like the dedicated volunteers in these three organizations. I always think that art might not be necessary for life, but it’s a big part of the experience of being alive. Thanks to all of these fine folks for helping to make Pine City such an inspiring place.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
