Pine Center for the Arts welcomes “Digital Mischief” during the month of July. Dee Kotaska, Gail Gates and Mike Gainor alter their original photographs with software tools to create images that evoke emotion and inspire the imagination.
“And we call it Digital Mischief because we have a lot of fun while doing it,” Gainor said.
Gainor had his first art show, “Picturing Pine City,” at Pine Center for the Arts back in 2017. Since then, he has had a number of shows around the region in which he has shared his images of the beauty of the Pine City area. He said he is honored to be back in the Art Center in 2022, and to share the gallery with his friends and his pictures with the community.
“It just gives me a lot of joy to make these images,” Gainor said. “And with friends like Dee and Gail in my corner, I don’t think I’ll ever stop.”
Kotaska has been a photographer for over 50 years and about 10 years ago she learned about apps and “it turned my photo world upside down.”
“I can express what I really felt about my subject and not just document it,” Kotaska said. “And like Mike said, with Gail and him as fellow mischief makers, well, life is good.”
Gates says “I’m still learning.” She also mentions “Dee and Mike invite inspiration and play, which in turn invites creativity!”
“Digital Mischief 2022” opens on Friday, July 1. The public is invited to an artists’ reception from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, July 1. Wine, beer and light appetizers will be served. The gallery will continue throughout the month of July. Regular gallery hours are 10 am-5 pm, Thursday-Sunday. The gallery is free and open to the public.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through an operating grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council, thanks to legislative appropriations from the Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.
Located in Pine City, the Pine City Center for the Arts has been serving the Great Pine City area since 2009. With a variety of programming opportunities, the non-profit, volunteer-led facility is a gathering place for artisans and art lovers alike. Artists interested in displaying their work or teaching others their skills are welcome to contact the Pine Center for the Arts. For more information, please see www.pinecenter.org.
