Tim Mohr of Harris, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 2, 2021 at the age of 63.
Born on Dec. 18, 1957, to Don and Gwen (Clegg) Mohr of Pine City, he graduated from Pine City High School where he made many friends while playing football and baseball.
For over 25 years, Tim worked at the Bureau of Engraving in Minneapolis, then enjoyed various jobs. He was an enthusiastic fan of Minnesota sports teams and followed them all closely. Tim was proud of his colorful garden and grew the most delicious sweetcorn. Other hobbies included softball, fast cars, and the bright lights of the casino, but most importantly: the great outdoors while hunting and fishing. He had a year-round fish house on Lake Mille Lacs, which he enjoyed immensely, and traveled throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin to wherever the bite was hot. As an avid hunter, Tim bagged many impressive bucks over the years, including this past deer season.
Tim will be remembered as a quick-witted man who loved to challenge his friends and was always searching for a good bargain.
He is survived by his beloved son Dillon; brothers Jeff (Anne) Mohr, David Mohr, and Todd Mohr; sister Sharon (Jeff) Pangerl; and numerous family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Gwen Mohr, and grandparents George and Allie Clegg and Elsie Mohr.
