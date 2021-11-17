Timber Pines construction now underway

Pine City officials joined employees from Silver Creek Senior Communities and Walker Methodist to celebrate the construction of the Timber Pines Summit Development. The project will put 103 units of senior housing on the south side of Northridge Avenue just north of Welia Health System in Pine City.
