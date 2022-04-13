Timber Pines Senior Living building going up

The Timber Pines Senior Living began construction recently at 1550 Northridge Drive NW, in Pine City. The facility will be a 100+ unit senior living facility with independent, assisted and memory care units along with many other amenities like a state of the art fitness center and a full restaurant. Reservations for Timber Pines are being accepted now at 612-224-4879. More information can be found at https://www.silvercreeksenior.com/timber-pines/.
