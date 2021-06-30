Pine Center for the Arts presents “New Beginnings,” an art show featuring pottery by Nic Sabatke and digital mischief by Mike Gainor. The exhibit will continue throughout the month of July.
The public is invited to the opening reception from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, July 2 at 265 5th Street SE. Wine, beer and light appetizers will be served. The opening is free and open to the public. Regular gallery hours are 3-5 p.m. on Thursdays, 4-6 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays. The gallery is free and open to the public.
Nic Sabatke
Sabatke said he really began to get into pottery around two years ago.
“I took a date night class with my wife,” Sabatke said, chuckling. That led to taking more classes, and finally building a pottery studio in their Pine City home.
“I like all the different aspects of making something with clay,” he said. “There are a lot of things these days that are ‘instant.’ It’s nice to have something that takes time to do – you feel good at the end when you put time into something.”
He said he likes exploring all the different possibilities of pottery. However, he especially enjoys making cups, pots and bowls that can be used everyday – functional pieces that also add beauty to the home.
Digital Mischief
Gainor has been creating digital art for the past six years, and had his very first show at Pine Center for the Arts. He said he is excited to return in 2021.
“The Pine Center for the Arts is an inspiring place, and I’m looking forward to seeing folks from our community at the opening,” Gainor said. “After the year we’ve all been through, I think we’re all geared up to do more and share more in 2021.”
In June, Gainor finished work on a grant-funded six-minute film called “Winter Into Spring/ Reflections on 2020,” featuring many of his art pieces.
“I’m excited (and humbled) to say that it has been picked up by a few different film festivals – and I just got news on Monday that it won an award for Best Inspirational Film from the Lacorne Film Festival in France,” he said.
The film will be shown at the Friday night opening. For those not able to attend, Gainor also recently posted the full film on YouTube: https://youtube/xKMg6wjdxwY
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through an operating grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council, thanks to legislative appropriations from the Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.
