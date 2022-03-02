It’s the time of year when anglers and hunters need to buy new fishing and hunting licenses. Minnesota fishing, hunting and trapping licenses for 2021 expire Monday, Feb. 28. Licenses for 2022 are now available wherever fishing and hunting licenses are sold, online, by telephone at 888-665-4236. Mobile buyers receive a text or email that serves as proof of a valid fish or game license to state conservation officers.
All 2022 fishing licenses become effective Tuesday, March 1. New licenses are required for 2022 hunting and fishing seasons that continue past Feb. 28.
For more details, go to “Buy your license online” at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/licenses/online-sales.html.
