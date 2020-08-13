To the Editor:
I’ve noticed most businesses are doing everything to comply with the governor’s rules, right or wrong, but one very busy company, “taxpayer funded,’’ makes customers stand out in the parking lot with no consideration of weather conditions. They could put in drive-thru’s like all the other businesses but they don’t have to. No words from our mayor, so I will say, correct this or issue another license and see if a little competition will make a difference.
Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.
Also, somebody adopted separation of church and state. What is Governor Walz doing in our church or even on church property?
Melvin E. Gutz
Pine City
