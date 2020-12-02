Pine County area Christmas tree growers are all set for the season, and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture reports that they have been hard at work readying for the holidays with new precautions in place to help buyers have a fun and safe experience, whether looking for hand-crafted wreaths, pre-cut trees, or cut-your-own trees.
• Happy Land Tree Farms (16706 Groningen Road in Sandstone) is a cut-your-own Christmas tree farm offering a real family experience in a rural setting with lots of wide open space to explore. They are also multi-year Minnesota State Fair Christmas Tree Grand Champion winners, Find fresh, high quality trees, wreaths, garland and more. Call them at 320-245-5135. Email them at hapland@ecenet.com or visit their website at www.happylandtreefarms.com.
• Visit the Snake River Tree Farm just north of Pine City (Crossway Road between Crosscut Road and Everready Road) for all your Christmas tree needs.
• The Fairfield Tree Farm (55535 Fairfield Ave, Pine City, MN 55063) is a “cut your own” Christmas tree farm located in Rock Creek. They offer many different varieties of trees, and also have tree stands, red-twigged dogwood and spruce tips. They report that they are open this year with a few changes due to the pandemic. They will be open Dec 5, 6, 12, 13. Call them at 320-438-9318. Visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Fairfield-Tree-Farm-168865293133642/ They hope to see your family soon.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture notes that beyond supporting the local economy, the Christmas tree industry also provides environmental benefits to the state of Minnesota. Christmas tree farms plant as many as three new seedlings for each tree that is cut down. As they grow, the trees act as a carbon sink: pulling carbon dioxide out of the air.
Additionally, the trees can provide habitat for wildlife. Local trees travel a short distance to the customer to maintain freshness and reduce their carbon footprint further. They can also be recycled after the holiday season.
The Minnesota Grown Directory lists more than 60 Christmas tree farms and retail tree lots. Customers can easily find a fresh, local Christmas tree using the directory at MinnesotaGrown.com or order a free printed copy by calling 1-888-TOURISM.
