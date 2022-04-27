Why choose a local realtor?
The last few years have shown that if we want to keep our community strong and adaptive, with a diverse selection of options, we need to choose local. This is true of real estate as well. Whether buying or selling, choosing a local agent not only provides a job for a neighbor and keeps business in our community, it also offers some big advantages.
1) People who live in a community know the insider details, like where the fish bite, which internet service is best, what neighborhoods are quiet and all those things that help find the perfect property. We also know the area resources available to help with financing, repairs, inspections and other key steps that lead to a successful transaction.
2) Someone who lives in this community can give firsthand brags about the schools, library, restaurants, parks, organizations, etc. and be a sincere, enthusiastic salesperson for our area AND your property.
3) Chances are you’ll get honest, over-and-above service from someone you could run into as you go about your daily life. Living in a small town tends to hold people accountable, because word gets around. Plus, someone from your community is more likely to care about you than a stranger from out of town.
4) We local agents are the experts on this particular market. We study the listings and statistics daily, and we’ve developed a solid knowledge base, as well as gut instincts. Often, getting the best outcome on a sale starts with listing at the right price and time, and nobody is better prepared to help you with that than those of us who work in our local market day in and day out. Plus, we’re familiar with septic systems, wells, agricultural zoning, waterfront rules and other situations common to our properties that agents from metro areas can find confusing or intimidating.
5) Your local real estate agents want to work with you. We don’t complain about having to drive out to “the sticks” or make off comments about rural quirks and lifestyles. We feel honored to help you.
So if you’re thinking of buying or selling real estate, make the informed, conscientious decision for yourself and your community and choose local.
Cat Jackson
Pine City
