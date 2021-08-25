Green - it’s more than a color
Friends, we in rural America need to do our own research on so many topics. For me, one has been the green movement. I recently purchased “Green Gospel The New World Religion,” by Sheila Zilinsky. Anyone who has studied the environmental movement has heard the term “Gaia.” It is a revival of paganism that rejects Christianity which they believe is blocking the advance of its goddess, “Mother Earth.” It is a cunning mixture of science, paganism, Eastern mysticism, and feminism.
We need to discern what is behind the Green New Deal (GND), “sustainable,” Green Step City and counties. What if I told you oligarchs are the drivers of this? Again, your own research is vital.
A well-documented easy read called The Great Leap Backward: LaRouche Crushes the “Green New Deal” Fraud https://laroucheorganization.nationbuilder.com/great_leap_backward scroll down to a free pdf download. Or call LaRouchePAC at 800-929-7566.
CO2 is absolutely necessary and good for all life – humans, animals and plant life. The carbon credit is a money scheme by the banking oligarchs. When President Trump pulled out of the Paris Climate Accords, it opened up an energetic resistance to climate control that the oligarchs cannot shut down.
Now, energizing you to investigate the Green New Deal is important so you see its effect on agriculture, industry, science and people. Our lives and the lives of future generations are worth the effort to know the truth.
Pat Moulton
Rush City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.