Children shot again
A son, husband, father, uncle, grandfather watched TV with sadness as, again, they reported frightened and bewildered little children were shot and killed in their school like ducks at a carnival game.
“We should have a special memorial time in church for them on Sunday,” he thought.
But again, he began to worry as he looked at his collection of firearms. He took one down and caressed it. It was smooth and cool and beautiful. He felt so masculine holding the firearm. “What if they take our guns away?” he worried.
This son, husband, father, uncle, grandfather then remembered that the NRA had promised to take care of gun owners. They think they can keep Congress from acting. After all, they have managed to do just that so far.
So, this son, husband, father, uncle, grandfather ran his hand across the beautiful wood of the stock and then to the cold metal of the long barrel and whispered, “Don’t worry, you are safe.”
Dorothy Jamison
Sandstone
