I want to give a big thank you to Governor Walz for his handling of the pandemic. It was recently announced Minnesota had the lowest death rate per 100,000 people of any state in the upper Midwest. These thanks should also go to Public Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, the many nurses who work in the Emergency Rooms trying their best to save lives and the many health department workers who worked very long hours to help distribute supplies for fighting the pandemic. It should also be noted Minnesota was ranked the fifth best state in the country for handling of the pandemic. Politico did the ranking in four categories: health, education, economy, and public well-being. Minnesota was the only state to score greater than 48 in all categories. There was no perfect path for the Governor and every choice had negative consequences, some unknown and some known ahead of time. How did the Governor do this while many opponents were calling for the cessation of his emergency power? The Governor said his team worked hard to “make sure we were looking at all the unintended consequences, not just from a health outcome but also social implications and the economy.” Basically, the Governor listened to the scientists, public health experts and economic experts. Now we need to keep going forward to end this pandemic and fight climate change by listening to the experts.
Al Johnson
Pine City
