Keep newspapers in County
Why would we in Pine County want a newspaper for each section of the county? When I moved to Pine County 63 years ago, it was one way I was able to get acquainted with the different settlements of the county and during my years of employment I was intrigued with the different “flavors” of each part of the county.
Full articles of items of interest are important and many subjects require a full article, but there are lots of items that just require a few sentences to keep us up to date and do not need to be printed county wide. It is true that the pandemic has really changed things, but I think that is even a stronger reason to have updates in the newspaper.
Articles we used to have, that I miss, are news from different communities around our town, (Is the Bruno thrift store still going?), articles from the library and nursing homes. Do we still have 4-H groups in our area? Has anyone gotten married recently? What is the County Board up to? and we are always interested in local people doing well. I would imagine we are all interested in what are our local politicians and even what our Representative in Washington is doing.
For those of us who do family research, we enjoy finding things about our families in older newspapers. We had always wondered why George’s Dad was born in western Nebraska instead of Iowa where we thought his family lived all the time. When I was researching, I found, in a Nebraska newspaper from the 1890’s, a news item that “Ross Jamison is wandering lost around town as his wife is visiting relatives in Iowa”. Well, now we know that George’s Grandpa is living in Nebraska at the time and although I did not find about Earl’s birth, I can assume he was born probably at the grandfather and grandmother’s home.
Let us not lose the flavor of our local communities. Be sure to get your news in to the local newspaper. Who knows, maybe it will help answer the questions of a researcher in the 2290’s.
Dorothy Jamison
Sandstone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.