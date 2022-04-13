Questioning Schultz’ statements on Stauber
I read the article about Jen Schultz running for Congress against U.S. Representative Pete Stauber. The first thing I noticed were the discrepancies in her statements, and then recalled my experience with Congressman Stauber.
A few years ago, I sent an email to Congressman Stauber in regards to non profits and pay rates. I have worked as a DSP (Direct Support Professional) for quite a few years and love this type of work. However, the pay is low. Congressman Stauber actually called me unexpectedly. He did not know the specific answer to my question, but pointed me in the right direction. About 30 minutes later, as I was driving to my second job, Congressman Stauber called again and left me a message. He had actually gone the extra step and checked with his resources to find an answer to my question.
We actually had a great conversation about children with special needs and resources available to them.
Congressman Stauber cares about my family and every family in the 8th district. He cares about the jobs, veterans, crime, quality education, and the people who protect us. He is concerned, as every one should be, about our open borders and lack of enforcement. He is concerned about our environment.
The article states that he has voted against jobs, families, workers, women, kids, and infrastructure investments. Everyone, welcome to the wonderful world of politics and adding unnecessary junk on great bills. I would bet if we had the time to investigate that we would find out that the vote was not against these entities but the added pork and unnecessary spending.
I am tired of the name calling and insults. Why doesn’t Jen Schultz introduce her run for the 8th district on her merits alone? Welcome to the wonderful world of politics where the bullies win.
I currently work in a kindergarten classroom and there is actually curriculum on being kind to others. Bullying is not tolerated in any way shape or form. Seems like some never got this lesson or plain forgot about it.
Jeanne Kvam
Pine City
People need help right here:
The invasion in Ukraine is creating unimaginable devastation for many. The outpouring of monetary support, the support shown by the current administration for displaced people by the war and invasion is swift to say the least.
Changes to the immigration policies, elimination of the precautions against COVID-19 is said to be based on humanitarian reasons.
Over $50 million has been raised in a matter of a few weeks for Ukraine citizens. I am confused that this response can happen for such a terrible situation in another country, yet we can’t seem to mobilize a similar response based on humanitarian reasons for our homeless veterans, and those who may struggle with mental health, substance use and other social ills, here in our own country.
Why doesn’t big business make large contributions here in America to help Americans? Why do individuals not donate at the same level to help our fellow Americans, like they have to those in another country? Is it because we pathologize issues of homelessness, mental illness access, and other social issues that are actually systemic in nature?
I challenge you to have the same level of care and compassion for those experiencing homelessness, limited access to mental health services and especially have care and compassion for our veterans.
Make that donation, volunteer for the cause and encourage your elected representatives to support services for veterans, remove barriers to access for mental health services and assist those experiencing homelessness.
We as Americans can do better.
Catherine Colsrud
Hinckley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.