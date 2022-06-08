A little bit of heaven at Arts in the Park
What a blessed respite it was to sit in Robinson Park on Friday evening (May 27) and listen to the jazz bands of Pine City Jr. and Sr. High perform. The talent of the kids at their young age is superb, and their instructors deserve praise, too. The churning cacophony in our nation and world seemed so distant. It was like a bit of heaven on earth-sun, breeze, food and goodwill all around.
It got me reflecting on what a man wrote some 2,000 years ago: “Fix your thoughts on what is true, and honorable, and right, and pure, and admirable. Think about things that are excellent and worthy of praise ... then the God of peace will be with you.” - Philippians 4:8-9. It seems that the onus is on me. I can’t control the thought, life or emotions of others, but I can control mine when others are angrily acting out. Others don’t cause me to do tings. I alone choose how I will think, act and manage my emotions. I cannot afford to waste my few days on earth letting others steal my joy. In the fifth century B.C., Jerusalem lay in ruins, yet a leader named Nehemiah admonished his people to rebuild saying, “Don’t be dejected and sad for the joy of the Lord is your strength.”
We don’t need to be a Pollyanna concerning the situation in our nation and world today, but we can set our mind to default to Robinson Park Friday night or similar things which promote good mental health. Yes, there needs to be healthy exchange of ideas in matters of public policy, but we can control how we engage others with whom we disagree.
2,700 years ago Isaiah prayed, “You will keep in perfect peace all who trust in you, all whose thoughts are fixed on you.” Bingo! Still timely after all these years.
Jim Hanson
Pine City
Witch hunt?
I am addressing this response to the Pride article involving my friend, Martina. Every generation deals with some witch hunt due to things they don’t understand. They listen to false claims when the person he is with is not a brother. They are consenting adults. I am sure people in this small town have skeleton in their closet. Shame on the art council and Clean Water Fund for pulling funding.
This writer deals with the worst of the worst on daily basis. Leave Martina alone and let Pride 2022 reign!
Joshua Eiberg
Bloomington
Shame on us!
We’re not paying attention. The recent event in Robinson Park was not family friendly.
As a subscriber to Pine City Pioneer, I was made aware of the money involvement. Our tax money should not be given to this kind of venue. We were not asked about giving this. We need to be informed about who is coming to our special place.
The program should be wholesome. Please ask those of us who are paying. Pine City deserves better!
Joyce Rypkema
Pine City
Thankful for Pride event
My child wanted three things for her fourteenth birthday: My fabulous breakfast chocolate chip muffins (which really aren’t fabulous, but she thinks they are), dinner at her favorite Mexican restaurant and whatever the day I planned for her in between.
The in between was a trip to Pride in the Park. I parked on the other side of town, and we had a lovely walk over to Robinson Park. She watched people with rainbow everything walk around downtown Pine City in amazement. Her smile radiated. Honest to goodness, this kiddo glowed by the time we arrived to the park.
Then we were met with beautiful people doing beautiful things. Kindness, love for all, please, thank you, excuse me, I love your shirt, etc. It was the most phenomenal thing I’ve experienced in the divided world we live in.
The music was great, the vendors were beyond amazing with Pride items and also educational literature. Our favorite was the history of the Pride tent.
I’m so very thankful to you, Pine City and PFLAG and everyone else that contributes to this event year after year.
My child found her place. And I am so proud. Thank you, Pine City, thank you.
Tammy Bohachek
Mora
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.