Too chilly for city business?

The Pine Government Center housed the Pine City Council in a colder chamber than usual for a special meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 30. 

 

 T.A. LeBrun | Pine City Pioneer

The Pine Government Center was a chilly place last Wednesday evening, Nov. 30, as the council met for a special meeting to address temporarily moving employees, as boiler issues preventing the proper heating of the building are addressed and plans for renovations to address other issues in the building are resolved. 

