Too chilly for city business?

The Pine Government Center was a chilly place last Wednesday evening, Nov. 30, as the council met for a special meeting to address temporarily moving employees, as boiler issues preventing the proper heating of the building are addressed and plans for renovations to address other issues in the building are resolved.
The 1939 Art Deco style building which lacks a current HVAC and Sprinkler system is now facing issues with its boiler. Much discussion has taken place over the last several months over keeping the historic building up to code, and continuing its use, or vacating the building and building or moving into another available building in the city. Thus far, the city council has opted to continue the needed upgrades in an effort to maintain occupancy and keep the city hall as part of the thriving downtown location.
Pine City Administrator Scott Hildebrand questioned the council, “We’ve been talking about HVAC and sprinklers and bringing it up to code, but if we’re going to do all this, where is staff going to go?” He noted that the Currie office (at 315 Main St. S.) has nine offices and a conference room that could be used to house staff temporarily.
Hildebrand said that the rent is $3,000 per month. “I would like to rent this facility and look at buying it with the council’s approval,” he said. He added that moving staff to other locations such as the fire hall or public works buildings wasn’t feasible.
Council member, Steve Ovick, noted, “If we don’t keep up this building, it’s going to fall apart. You have to keep heat in here.”
Hildebrand said that MSA consultants are coming in January, along with Ehlers financial services, to facilitate a general discussion on moving forward and to present plans for a new sprinkler and HVAC system. Hildebrand is hoping to get the project started as soon as possible.
Mayor Carl Pederson said of renting the 315 Main St. S. building, “If we considered acquiring the building for the future, we could maybe move the liquor store there.” He added that there is money in the fund balance for the purchase of the building.
Council member, Kyle Palmer, said, “Hoping it’s a one-day fix, but when you start working on older equipment, other things might occur.”
Options for the temporary placement of job services and the Pine Chamber of Commerce would be discussed at a later date. Hildebrand later stated that the city’s financial consultant recommended that a purchase of the 315 Main St. S. building (Currie building) may be a better option, as the city can later sell that property.
For now, city staff can stay in the building, but if the heat stops altogether, the process to move city employees may have to be expedited.
The council ended the evening passing a resolution, with council member Mary Kay Sloan a “no” vote, to pursue a lease agreement at the 315 Main St. S. location, with the owner of the building, Joy Pangerl. The resolution also gave Hildebrand the green light to look into the possible purchase of the building.
