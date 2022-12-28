Three Pine City area townships, Pokegama, Pine City and Chengwatana, have passed a resolution of intent to create a fire district and depart from the Pine City Fire Department which has the oversight of the city of Pine City and is not a fire district. The creation of a fire district would give more equal say for the townships involved. The participating townships believe it would cost them less, but no numbers have been provided publicly.
The townships (Pokegama, Pine, Chengwatana, Royalton, Mission Creek, and Munch), along with the cities of Rock Creek and Henriette, contract with the Pine City Fire Department for fire coverage. The decision to move forward with a fire district comes after a year-long dispute with the city of Pine City over finances and decisions made at the Pine City Fire Department.
Clerk of Chengwatana Township, Katy Overtoom, said that the town board of Chengwatana has long been discussing the pros and cons of working with other townships to form a fire district and feels the best solution is creating a fire district.
“The township also has no other logical choice for a fire contract partner,” said Overtoom in an email statement. “It would be irresponsible to contract with Hinckley or Brook Park considering their distance is far greater than Pine City in relation to the township. The escalating cost of fire service from Pine City, which includes capital expenses, along with lack of a vote on the fire committee, makes the town board feel like we have taxation without representation. The townships feel the best solution is a fire district and that could certainly include Pine City as part of the district. To date, that potential solution has not been seriously taken by the city.”
At the last fire district meeting at Pokegama Town Hall, Pine City Township Supervisor Shawn Linnell expressed his frustration with the city of Pine City. “All the surrounding communities pay 75% toward the Pine City Fire Department, and the city pays 25% – and we have zero say,” he said, adding that the townships feel they don’t get a say in decisions.
Pokegama Township supervisor Terry Peterson, at the same meeting, said, “We were told they were done negotiating. Every time we asked for numbers, we got a different set … the numbers just keep getting higher and higher.” He added that they would still be open to discussion if the city would be willing to come to the table and compromise.
Resolution
Each of the township’s resolutions are the same and read as follows:
RESOLUTION OF INTENT TO JOIN FIRE DISTRICT
WHEREAS, the Township is authorized by law to provide fire protection and medical response services to its residents; and WHEREAS, the Town Board has determined that such power may be best exercised jointly with other cities and townships by the creation of a local Fire District to carry out such purposes; and WHEREAS, the Town Board desires to enter into a joint powers agreement for the purpose of creating and implementing said Fire District including its operation, ownership of equipment and facilities, and funding; and WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes § 471.59 authorizes governmental units by agreement of their governing bodies jointly and/or cooperatively to exercise any power common to the contracting parties and to provide for a joint board representing the parties to the Agreement.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE TOWN BOARD OF THE TOWNSHIP OF POKEGAMA, MINNESOTA:
1. It is the intent of the Town Board to enter into a joint powers agreement with other governmental units for the purpose of creating and implementing a Fire District including its operation, ownership of equipment and facilities, and funding subject to negotiating a mutually agreeable joint powers agreement.
City’s response on forming or joining a fire district
Pine City Mayor Carl Pederson, when asked about the recent development, said that when the city has met with the township representatives, the last the city heard was that the townships who desired to move toward a fire district would present their fire district proposal to the city, for the city to be able to evaluate the fiscal impact.
“The city said they would provide access to all relevant fire department data regarding fire department operating cost for them to use in their analysis. They could then put together what they believe would be the additional financial impact on all of the different jurisdictions,” said Pederson. “To my knowledge, the city has yet to receive anything that represents or presents the cost of a fire district and the inner workings of operations. As mayor, I do not believe we have adequate information to engage in a resolution to consolidate as a fire district at this time.”
Pine City Administrator Scott Hildebrand said that city staff and Pine City Fire Chief Tom Miller have worked diligently to provide data and financial information to the Townships, which includes a request from Rock Creek to re-amortize the capital funding impact on the contracting partners.
“This information will be reviewed by the city council, but it is expected this information will be shared at the joint fire Meeting in January,” said Hildebrand. “The city council has not approved a joint resolution of intent to form a fire district as there are many unknowns which have not been presented by the townships.” He added that there is currently a concern over the negative potential impact to township residents both financially and through a reduced level of service should the city of Pine City not remain the hub of the fire district.
“I believe each council member remains open-minded towards a potential future fire district, but it needs to be established first that this is the best decision for the city of Pine City residents, as well as those residing in our neighboring townships,” added Hildebrand.
A fire district meeting was planned for Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Chengwatana Town Hall but rescheduled for Weds., Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Chengwatana Town Hall.
