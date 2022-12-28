Most recent fire district meeting

Terry Peterson (Pokegama Township board vice chairman), Dave Deutschlander (Pokegama Township chairman and building supervisor), and Shawn Linnell (Pine City Township supervisor) at the most recent fire district meeting. 

 

 File photo

Three Pine City area townships, Pokegama, Pine City and Chengwatana, have passed a resolution of intent to create a fire district and depart from the Pine City Fire Department which has the oversight of the city of Pine City and is not a fire district. The creation of a fire district would give more equal say for the townships involved. The participating townships believe it would cost them less, but no numbers have been provided publicly. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.