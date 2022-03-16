Townships question fire agreement with City

Some Pine County townships who contract the Pine City Fire Department will see significant increases to their fire service contract over the next three years and are not happy about it – Pokegama Township and Pine City Township showing an increase from last year of 6.7% and 71% respectively. The possibility of creating their own fire district is being explored and will be discussed at a March 23 meeting that Pine City Township will host with the other municipalities who contract with the fire department.
Currently, Chengwatana, Mission Creek (54% of the township is covered by the Pine City Fire Department), Munch (50%), Pine City, Pokegama, and Royalton (38%) townships, along with the cities of Pine City, Henriette and Rock Creek (54%), contract with the Pine City Fire Department for services.
Pokegama Township has the largest contract and has levied $160,000 this year, which is on the low end of what they’ve been told their cost would be by the City. Last year’s fire protection levy was $150,000. According to Jason Zastera, a Pokegama Township supervisor and Pine City Fire Department member, though $10,000 doesn’t seem like much to some for an increase, they have been getting drastically higher numbers from the City, so the township needed a starting point for a levy.
One complaint noted by the townships and cities is that government buildings and churches are not factored into the City of Pine City’s net tax capacity though they still have value and are in need of service. The City’s levy is approximately $130,000 for fire protection.
The Pine City Fire Department budget for 2022 (after deductions of state aid, revenue, 15% of fire chief’s salary/benefits and 100% of safety inspector’s salary and benefits) is $328,112.01. The City has placed the fire contract for the various jurisdictions in a 3-year fixed contract stating that they would like to provide consistency throughout the length of the contract.
Comparatively, the Mora Fire Department 2022 budget is $210,116, and the Hinckley Fire Department’s 2022 budget is $133,250. Miller added that the coverage area and number of calls are lower in those cities, however.
Pine City Fire Chief Tom Miller said part of the increases were caused by a calculation error in the amount of money charged to the townships and cities who contract with the City for services from the Pine City Fire Department. He said this was discovered in an internal audit this summer. He added that this was a long-term calculation error. The internal audit showed that Pine City was paying much more comparatively than the other cities and townships for their fire service and that they wanted to spread the cost more evenly among the different jurisdictions, according to Miller.
He said other reasons for the increase were that the new fire engine they ordered came in higher than they planned for in the long range capital budget. Miller has been fire chief since 2008 on a part-time basis but said there has been a gradual increase in hours and calls which led to the need for him to work in a full-time capacity.
Miller notes that there is a lot of specialized equipment that has been purchased due to the rural, out of town calls the department receives – equipment such as a floating pump which can take water from a nearby waterbody when a hydrant isn’t available. With the increase in calls over the last couple years, more than one fire engine or tanker often needs to be sent out.
Creation of a new fire district?
Pine City Township Supervisor, Shawn Linnell, said that the township is frustrated by change in numbers received from the City of Pine City and that Pine City Township last year paid $47,000 to the City for fire services and for 2023 are asked to pay $66,000.
Currently, the townships and cities who contract for fire services are not in a “fire district,” but a newly created fire district, said Linnell, would give each township and city in the district a voice in decisions on purchasing equipment, paying bills and where stations would be located, for example. He said the closest example of a fire district would be in Isanti and was created in 1998.
“They’re becoming more common where people want to have more of a say,” said Linnell. “There would be a board made up of representatives from each municipality.”
Jason Zastera can see both sides of the issue. “Pokegama Township board members have been up in arms about the increase because the general public doesn’t know the numbers,” he said. “On the township side, we don’t know where to levy as there is such a discrepancy in the numbers, and as a taxpayer, I would like to know how much an average household is paying for fire service”
Zastera added that from his perspective, it is costly for the Pine City Fire Department to operate. “Calls have been going through the roof, and it takes a lot of money to operate,” he said. “The problem with forming a fire district would be the up front cost in creation of infrastructure, along with the hurdle of staffing. We’ve been struggling with staffing just at the City, let alone trying to staff substations scattered throughout the countryside. The townships have been receiving quality service from the city fire department, albeit costly. But what is it going to cost us if the townships band together and get our own fire district? All we want is what is going to be the best service for our taxpayers, with a reasonable cost to them.”
Zastera says the work the Pine City Fire Department does goes beyond putting out fires – there is fire and rescue, assisting agencies such as the sheriff’s office and ambulance and medical calls have increased significantly.
“The Township needs to receive some consistency on what to expect,” said Zastera. “I am hoping that the City can meet us in the middle.”
