Both the boys and girls Dragon track teams were victorious at the Great River Conference meet. Individually, there were several that reached All-Conference (AC)and Honorable Mention (HM) honors. To be named All-Conference, an athlete must win an event, and to be named Honorable Mention, an athlete must place second. Several Dragons reached this accomplishment in more than one event. Pictured (L to R) Allie Unverzagt (AC & HM), Maggie Smetana (AC & HM), Gracie Larson (HM), Lena Roubinek (AC & HM), Mallory Clepper (AC & HM), Emma Belsheim (AC), Summer Thieman (AC & HM), Abby Aagaard (AC & HM), Dorothy Miller (HM), Eva Johnson (HM), Ella Sell (AC), Arissa Rydberg (AC & HM), Colin Miche (AC), Eli Fromm (HM), Roman McKinney (AC), Drake Willert (AC), Jason Thieman (AC & HM), Micah Overtoom (HM), Weston Clementson (AC & HM), Braxton Peetz (AC), Josh Brinker (HM), Anthony Bergeron (HM), and Frank Betters (HM). Not pictured in group photo but pictured above are Vivian Lahti (HM), Kameron Jusczak (AC & HM) and Charlie Ausmus (AC).
