Track celebrates Sell’s record-setting week

The Dragon Track Teams had another beautiful day with great performances at the Rush City Invite on Thursday, May 13.
“We had more personal bests and had a few more School ‘Top 10’ performances as well as another school record,” said Coach Jared Clementson. “We had many kids who had to leave early to be in the Pops Concert, so we also brought most of our JH kids to fill in and to get experience competing at a higher level.
Girls team highlights
The girls team won with 129 points. Rush City was second with 95 points. Dorothy Miller was the Dragon top scorer with 22 points. Ella Sell earned 15 points while Sophie Lahti scored 14 points. Lena Roubinek and Maggie Smetana scored 12 points each.
Clementson said that Ella Sell won the 3200m run with a new school record time of 12:00.0.
“This breaks Alaina Steele’s previous record of 12:13.6 from 2016,” he said. “This was only the second time Ella raced this distance. The first was at our Chengwatana meet on April 23rd where she ran it in 12:43.32. This has been an amazing week for Ella.”
• Sophie Lahti won the 300m hurdles with a PB time of 50.4.
• Cara Kuhn won the Shot Put with a toss of 31’ 3”.
• Maggie Smetana won the Discus with a throw of 70’ 6”.
• Dorothy Miller won both the triple jump and long jump with a season’s best jump of 31’ 5.75” and 14’ 6” respectively.
• The girls 4x800m relay team of Amber Norton, Abby Aagaard, Eva Johnson and Arissa Rydberg won with a time of 11:12.6.
• The girls 4x200m relay team of Mallory Clepper, Lena Roubinek, Ainsley Vinaja, and Summer Thieman won in a time of 1:54.9.
• Dorothy Miller placed 2nd in the 100m hurdles with a time of 19.5.
• Eva Johnosn placed 2nd in the 1600m run with a time of 5:59.3.
• Lena Roubinek placed 2nd in the shot put with a toss of 31’ 0” with teammate Maggie Smetana right behind placing 3rd with a toss of 28’ 0”.
• The girls 4x100m relay team of Gracie Larson, Teresa Root, Vivian Lahti, and Emma Johnson placed second in a time of 58.8.
• The girls 4x400m relay team of Summer Thieman, Ella Sell, Arissa Rydberg, and Sophie Lahti placed second with a time of 4:38.8.
• Ella Sell placed 3rd in the 400m run in a PB time of 64.9.
Boys team highlights
The boys team came in second, just 29.5 points behind Rush City. Jeffrey Carlbom was the Dragons’ highest point-getter with 22 points. Josh Brinker scored 13 points. George Ausmus and Eli Fromm each scored 12 points.
• The 4x200m relay team of Jason Thieman, Jeffrey Carlbom, Caleb Fromm, and Hunter Peacock won in a time of 1:36.7.
• The 4x800m relay of George Ausmus, Caleb Fromm, Charlie Ausmus, and Eli Fromm won in a time of 9:44.8.
• George Ausmus won the 1600m with a time of 5:19.9.
• Eli Fromm won the 3200m in a PB time of 11:56.6.
• Jeffrey Carlbom won the long jump with a jump of 20’ 1”.
• Hunter Peacock placed 2nd in the 100m dash in a time of 11.5 with teammate Jeffrey Carlbom coming in right behind in 3rd in a time of 11.7.
• Josh Brinker placed 2nd in the 200m dash in a time of 27.2.
• Ronnie Marini placed 2nd in the 1600m run in a personal best time of 5:28.4.
• The 4x100m relay team of Anthony Bergeron, Noah Brady, Daimien Lord, and Weston Clementson placed 2nd in a time of 54.5.
• The 4x400m relay team of Josh Brinker, Damion Torgerson, Ronnie Martini, and Jason Thieman placed 2nd in a time of 3:53.4.
Upcoming Events
The True Team meet will be held on Tuesday, May 18 in North Branch. The following week, Pine City will be hosting the Great River Conference Championship meet on Tuesday, May 25 starting at 3:45 m. Spectators are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.