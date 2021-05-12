The Pine City High School track squads had a meet in Milaca called “Battle for the Rum River” on Thursday, May 6.
“Overall, we did pretty well against some pretty solid competition,” said Dragon Coach Jared Clementson. “We had many personal bests. Our team is moving in the right direction to do well at the end of the season.
Girls team highlights
Clementson said the girls team placed second behind Foley. Sophie Lahti was the squad’s top scorer with 12 points. Ella Sell and Lena Roubinek each scored 9 points. They had 20 girls contribute to the scoring.
• Lena Roubinek won the shot put with a personal best put of 31’ 6”.
• Ella Sell won the 1600m run with a time of 5:36.71 and the 800m run with a time of 2:30.55.
• Sophie Lahti won the 300m hurdles with a personal best time of 51.95.
• Eva Johnson won the 3200m run with a time of 13:00.8.
• The Dragon girls 4x400m relay of Summer Thieman, Ella Sell, Arissa Rydberg, and Sophie Lahti won with a season’s best time of 4:25.8.
• The girls 4x800m relay of Sophie Lahti, Abby Aagaard, Allison Unverzagt, and Emma Belsheim placed second in a season’s best time of 10:45.32.
Cara Kuhn (28’ 8”), Maggie Smetana (28’ 0.5”), and Chloe McKellar (27’ 11”) placed 2nd, 4th, and 5th in the Shot Put.
Boys team highlights
Clementson said the boys team placed third behind Mora and Foley. Hunter Peacock was the team’s highest point getter with 13 points. Charlie Ausmus scored 12 points and Jeffrey Carlbom scored 9 points.
• Steven Hart won the pole vault in a personal best vault of 10’ 0”.
• Our 4x200m relay team of Jason Thieman, Jeffrey Carlbom, Caleb Fromm, and Hunter Peacock won in a season’s best time of 1:36.40.
• Hunter Peacock won the 200m dash in a personal best time of 23.96.
• Charlie Ausmus won the 1600m run in a personal best time of 4:54.96 and the 3200m run in a personal best time of 10:42.5.
• Jeffrey Carlbom placed 2nd in the triple jump with a leap of 38’ 4”.
• Hunter Peacock placed 2nd in the 100m dash in a personal best time of 11.81.
• George Ausmus placed 2nd in the 800m run in a personal best time of 2:11.39.
• The 4x800m relay team of Damion Torgerson, Weston Clementson, Ronnie Martini, and Eli Fromm placed 2nd in a time of 9:32.75.
• Jason Thieman placed 3rd in the 300m hurdles in a personal best time of 46.52.
Past Meets Team Results
• GRC Relay Meet on Tuesday, April 20. Boys and girls teams both won.
• Pine City “Chengwatana” Invite on Friday, April 24. Girls won and boys placed 2nd.
• Rush City Invite on Tuesday, April 27. Boys and girls teams both won.
• Hinckley-Finlayson Invite on Thursday, April 29. Boys and girls teams both won.
