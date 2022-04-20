It was a cold, windy day, but the Dragons Track team showed up strong and came away with first place – both boys and girls. The meet was on Tuesday, April 12, at the Rush City Invite.
Girls team
Lena Roubinek was the top girls scorer with 23 points. Roubinek placed second in the shot put with a shot of 32 feet 2.75 inches, third in the 100m dash with a time of 14.0, and fourth in the 200m dash with a time of 31.2. Senior Dorothy Miller was just behind Roubinek with 22 points. Miller took first place in the triple jump with a 32 feet 1inch jump, fourth in the long jump with 12 feet 3.25 inches, and second place in the 100m hurdles with a time of 19.3. Abby Aagaard brought 21 points for the team. Aagaard placed third in the long jump with a 12 feet 10.5 inches jump, and she also placed third in the triple with a jump of 29 feet 7.25 inches. Summer Thieman had 19 points. Thieman placed first in the 200m dash with a time of 29.4 – her personal best. Arissa Rydberg and Mallory Clepper each contributed 18 points. Rydberg decided to run the 300m hurdles for her first time and took first place with a time of 56.3. Clepper placed second in the long jump with a jump of 12 feet 10.75 inches.
The girls relay teams did very well. There were two 4 x 800m relay teams, and they took first and second place. There were also two 4 x 400m relay teams, and they took second and fourth place. Other girls who placed were Rachel Brown who took first place in the 3200m run, beating her personal best time by 28 seconds! Maggie Smetana placed second in the discus and third in the shot put. Alyssa Olson placed fourth in the 100m hurdles. Sophia Olson placed fifth in the 100m hurdles and sixth in the 300m hurdles. Katey Thieman placed sixth in the 100m dash. Eva Johnson placed second in the 1600m run, followed by Ella Sell with third. Vivian Lahti took third place in the 400m dash and fifth place in the long jump. Gracie Larson took sixth in the 400m dash. Addie Blaiser placed fifth in the 100m hurdles.
Boys team
Junior Ryan Prihoda had a standout day and was the top boys scorer with 28 points. He claimed second in the triple jump with a leap of 37 feet 9.25 inches, which is his current personal best. He also took second in the long jump with a jump of 17 feet 7 inches. Charlie Ausmus came in as the second scorer with 23 points. Ausmus took first place in the mile 1600m run with a time of 4:49.9 and in the 800m run. He ran his personal best 800m time at 2:10.4. Seniors Kameron Jusczak and Micah Overtoom each contributed 18 points for the boys. Jusczak took second in the 300m hurdles and sixth in the high jump. Overtoom took first in the discus with a throw of 120 feet 6 inches and second in the shot put. Weston Clementson took second in the 1600m run. Eli Fromm took first in the 3200m run and third in the 3200m run.
The boys had two 4 x 200m relay teams and took first and second place. The 4 x 400m team also took first place with a time of 3:55.5. The 4 x 100m relay team took second place.
Despite the weather, Coach Clementson is proud of how the Dragons performed. He stated, “It was a cold and windy day for a meet. The rain held off, except for some sprinkles here and there. There were seven total teams competing at the meet. Despite the weather conditions, our athletes did a great job and many improved upon their performances from the previous week.”
The Dragons Track team will travel to Hinckley on Tuesday, April 19 to participate in the Great River Conference Relay meet.
