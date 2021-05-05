In Week 3 results of the Pine City High School Trap Shooting season, 84 shooters ventured out in rainy conditions to compete in Section 9A of the Minnesota State High School Trap League.
Leading the team this week with 48 hits on 50 targets was Peyton Smetana. Cody Patzolt was second with 46, and Caden Fedder pushed his way into the top bracket with a 43. Ryan Cummings hit is third consecutive 42, and Josh Brinker and Gavin Broz hit season high scores of 42.
