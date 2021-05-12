Week 4 results for the Pine City High School Trap Shooting team:
Gusty, swirling winds made shooting much more difficult for the athletes of the Pine City High School Trap Shooting Team on Sunday. Scores were down for many shooters, but several athletes managed to shoot well. Leading the team for the first time this season was Tyler Mohr with 40 hits out of 50 targets. Ryan Cummings had another strong performance with a 39. The trio of Ethan Doenz, Blake Hall, and Caden Fedder hit 38. This was Fedder’s first venture into the top scorers. Jacob Goodner had a 36. He is currently ranked 6th in Conference 9A. Jeremy Brinker and Zach Watts rounded out the top gun list with scores of 35.
