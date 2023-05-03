Noah McKellar and Jaegger Anderson

Noah McKellar and Jaegger Anderson hitting their marks on a blustery afternoon. 

 

 Photo courtesy of Four Seasons Photography

Trap shooting is a challenging sport as it is, but imagine shooting at 50 clay targets in sustained winds of 30 mph, gusting up to 40 mph, in a steady rain in unusually cold spring temperatures. Athletes on the Pine City High School Trap Shooting Team met that challenge on Sunday, April 30.  

