Trap shooting is a challenging sport as it is, but imagine shooting at 50 clay targets in sustained winds of 30 mph, gusting up to 40 mph, in a steady rain in unusually cold spring temperatures. Athletes on the Pine City High School Trap Shooting Team met that challenge on Sunday, April 30.
Frozen fingers and rain speckled glasses aside, shooters hung in there and performed admirably in their third week of competition, despite winds that made the movement of targets extremely unpredictable. The team’s top shooters were led by eighth grader Evan Benolken who nailed 35 targets. Junior Gavin Broz scored 32 hits, followed by freshman Milo Rydberg with 31. Rounding out the top ten were Mason LeMon, Eli Schultz, Colton Mohr, Caden Fedder, Ryan Carl, Cody Patzoldt, and Oskar Rydberg. Macie Babolik and Madisson LeMon were the top female shooters for week three. The team is hoping for some decent weather for the remaining two weeks of competitive shooting as they prepare for the state tournament competition in Class 9A on June 20. Spectators are welcome to watch team shoots on Sundays at 12 noon at Wings North.
Special thanks goes out to the 15 volunteer coaches who braved the cold, wind, and rain for three and one-half hours. Their dedication to the 77 athletes participating on the Dragon trap team is commendable.
