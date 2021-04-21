The 2021 Pine City High School Trap Team has 90 participants. This year’s team has 50 returning shooters, and 40 new athletes. There are 17 females and 73 males on the team. The Dragons are the third largest team in Minnesota and the fifth largest team in the entire United States.
The team’s first practice was Sunday, April 11. The team has been placed in Section 9A, the section with the eight largest teams in the state. The dates for the state tournament range from June 14 to June 22. The team is coached by 33 volunteer coaches.
The trap team held its first week of competitive shooting on Sunday, April 18. Top guns were Jacob Goodner and Troy Schmidt, each hitting 45 of 50 targets. Other team leaders were Ryan Cummings with a 42, Alex Johnson, Ken Goff, and Armani Johnson with 41’s, and Blake Hall with a 40. The weather was cool, skies were cloudy, and the wind was gusty, but the athletes showed good improvement over their first practice week.
