On Sunday, May 23, the skies were cloudy and the wind was gusting out of the east, making for some challenging shooting conditions.
Back on top the leader board once again for this last week of competitive shooting was Jacob Goodner, nailing 45 of 50 targets. Right behind him was Ethan Doenz with a 43. Cody Patzoldt hit 40 targets followed by Peyton Smetana with 39. Ryan Plasek had another good outing with a 38, and Madisson LeMon continued her hot shooting with a 37. Jared Carpenter, Ryan Cuymmings, and Terry Drevecky also shot 37 to round out the top scorers.
Next up is a trip to the state tournament for 31 Dragon athletes in Alexandria on Monday, June 22.
