Travel through an ‘Indeterminate’ world at Pine City gallery show

Artistic interpretation is truly up to the observer when Michael Lein’s “Indeterminate” is exhibited at Pine Center for the Arts in June.
Lein, who has been creating art in one form or another since early childhood, will feature a collection of acrylic paintings during his exhibit.
While some artists focus on a muse to foster inspiration for their work, Lein said there is an intentional absence of inspiration in the works he’ll feature.
“I hope that nothing definite is conveyed which is not drawn from the observer,” Lein said. “I wish the viewer to choose their own visual paths in the flow and environments of featured works and arrive at a destination of their own choosing.”
Indeed, Lein’s abstract paintings feature vibrant colors and intricate details that are sure to encourage introspection.
Lein’s thought-provoking art will be on display throughout the month of June. The public is invited to the opening reception from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, June 4. Wine, beer and light appetizers will be served. The opening is free and open to the public. Regular gallery hours are 3-5 p.m. on Thursdays, 4-6 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturdays. The gallery is free and open to the public.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through an operating grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council, thanks to legislative appropriations from the Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.