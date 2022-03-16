Turkey hunters can buy their licenses for the spring 2022 season starting Tuesday, March 1. Licenses can be purchased online (mndnr.gov/licenses/online-sales.html), by phone at 888-665-4236 or in person wherever hunting and fishing licenses are sold.
Season dates and hunt rules can be found on the DNR’s turkey hunting page (mndnr.gov/hunting/turkey). Permits to hunt the popular Carlos Avery, Mille Lacs and Whitewater wildlife management areas in the A-C time periods were distributed by lottery for firearms hunters 18 and older. Lottery results are available on the turkey hunting page.
