While this year has limited many things for the Pine County Thunderin’ Toms, they were able to continue their Turkeys for Vets Program. The Toms purchased 96 turkeys for area veterans. This is the 13th year the Pine County Thunderin’ Toms have donated turkeys for Pine County veterans, and it is one of the efforts the organization is most proud of. Organizers offered a big thank you to Pine County Veteran Services Officer Mindy Sandell for organizing the event and delivering turkeys, thank you to the local commanders for picking up and helping distribute these turkeys, and thank you to Chris’ Food Center and Daggett’s Fresh Foods for providing the turkeys. Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, Pine City Legion Post 51 and volunteers helped to deliver the turkeys as well, including Pine City Post 51 member Kirk Brune, seen here delivering a turkey to fellow veteran Denny Gottschalk.
