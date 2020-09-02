Big brother Tanner is proud to announce that Landon Lawrence Tveit was born on Aug. 4, 2020. He weighed six pounds, seven ounces. His parents are Justin and Sara Tveit of Blaine. His grandparents are Michael and Susan Pangerl of Brooklyn Park and Ron and Renae Tveit of Warroad.
