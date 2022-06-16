The ‘Playball! Minnesota Twins Youth Clinic’ took place at the Leroy Samuelson Memorial Park (City Fields) on Friday, June 10. Community Ed, Summer Rec, City of Pine City, Pine City Chamber of Commerce and WCMP partnered together to bring the two-hour event to Pine City. Over 100 boys and girls from Pine City and surrounding communities ages 5-14 participated in this free event. Retired Minnesota Twins coaches worked with the boys and girls on the fundamentals of baseball and softball that included hitting, throwing and defense. Fun giveaways and prizes were given away at the end of the event which included a grand prize of a family 4-pack of Minnesota Twins tickets donated by WCMP.
