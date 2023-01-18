Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..
Two crashes occurred on State Highway 23 in one week in Brook Park – one on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and the other one which resulted in a fatality on Saturday, Jan. 14.
The deadly crash on Jan. 14 at approximately 12:25 p.m. involved an Express Semi Truck and a Toyota Camry. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 2016 semi truck driven by Bruce Roy Clark, age 64 of Brook Park, was traveling east on State Highway 23 near Cross Park Road when a 2011 Toyota Camry driven by Rosemary Ann Lundquist, age 82 of St. Paul, left the west bound lane and entered the east bound lane colliding head on with the semi truck.
The crash resulted in the fatality of Lundquist and non-life threatening injuries of Clark. Seat belts were worn by both individuals, road conditions were dry and alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Responding to the crash were the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine City Fire Department and Hinckley Fire Department.
Another multi-vehicle crash earlier in the week on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at approximately 2:12 p.m., sent three people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2023 Kenworth TT semi truck driven by Hunter Alvin Jay Oachs, age 23 of Barnum, was traveling southwest on State Highway 23 near County Road 13 in Brook Park when a 2021 Jeep Gladiator driven by Brannon Michael Durham, age 42 of Mobile, Alabama, failed to yield at a stop sign and pulled out onto Highway 23 colliding with the semi truck.
After the collision, the semi truck crossed the centerline and struck a 2022 Dodge Ram driven by Carlette Renee Anderson, age 61 of Kerrick, which was driving the opposite direction. The semi truck then struck a 2018 Ford F150 driven by Mark Leonard Spiering, age 45 of Gilbert, in a head on type collision before going into the ditch.
The driver of the Dodge Ram and passenger received no injuries, the driver of the semi truck received no injuries, the driver of the Jeep Gladiator received non-life threatening injuries and was transferred to Welia Health, and the driver and passenger of the Ford F150 both received non-life threatening injuries and were transferred to Welia Health.
Responding to the crash were Essentia Ambulance, Welia Ambulance and Pine County Sheriff’s Office. The road conditions were wet, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
