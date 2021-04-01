Two women were killed in a crash on Tuesday, March 23 on Highway 23 in Carlton County.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 1998 Chevy Blazer driven by Angela Marie Severson, 35, of Pierre, South Dakota was heading northbound on Highway 23 near County Road 8 in the early evening of March 23. At approximately 6:17 p.m., the Blazer left the roadway, rolled and struck a tree.
The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, Kerrick Fire and Rescue and Essentia Ambulance responded to the scene.
Severson was killed in the crash. Her passenger, Jennifer Lynn Bokusky, 36, of Apple Valley was also killed.
The Minnesota State Patrol reports that neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
It is unknown if alcohol was involved in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.