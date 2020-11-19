Two men were injured after a single-vehicle rollover accident on icy Interstate 35 near Hinckley this past Thursday.
The Minnesota State Patrol reports that on Nov. 12 at approximately 9:52 a.m., a Ford Ranger driven by Richard Victorey, 85, of Spring Lake Park, was heading south on I-35. The vehicle was approaching the railroad bridge south of Hinckley when the Ranger started to slide on the icy road, lost control, struck the guardrail and rolled over.
Welia Ambulance, Pine County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Hinckley Fire Department all reported to the scene.
Both Richard Victorey and his passenger, Thomas Victory, 56, of Spring Lake Park, were transported to Welia Hospital in Mora with injuries described by the state patrol as non-life threatening.
Both men were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not involved.
