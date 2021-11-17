The hard work and community-minded efforts of two long-time Pine City residents will be honored on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 21 as Nancy Mach is named the 2020 Citizen of the Year and John Oare the 2021 Citizen of the Year by the Pine City Area Chamber of Commerce.
Nancy Mach
Mach is being offered this honor for decades of work as an educator, as an elected official, and as a long-time volunteer.
In a letter to the Pine City Chamber of Commerce urging her recognition, one writer noted that Mach has, “... the values of commitment, sacrifice and going beyond what is expected. Not one to seek the limelight, Nancy just quietly offers her time and talent.”
Among other projects, Mach has served on the Pine City School Board, the Pine City Arts Council, the board of A Place For You, and is currently president of the Pine Center for the Arts.
“Nancy has given so much of her time, stewardship and love to Pine City over the years,” one letter said. “She has made such a difference in the quality and direction of our beloved Pine City.”
John Oare
Letter-writers pointed out that Oare has dedicated his life to helping others, first as a teacher and coach, and then in retirement to working on countless tasks large and small for neighbors in need.
“He is always the guy leading the charge,” one letter-writer said. “He has given more rides to vets for their appointments than I can count.”
Another noted that Oare has made wheelchair ramps for people who need help, and that whenever volunteers are needed he steps in.
“He uses his many talents to make life better to all in their need,” the writer said. “I believe he is the perfect example of what ... we as a city believe in.”
“He is truly the most giving man I know,” another writer stated. “He does not do it for recognition or glory; he does itbecause he believes it’s the right thing to do.”
Open house event
All are welcome to the open house event honoring Mach and Oare. The open house will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21 at the Pine City Pizza Pub (500 3rd Ave SE) . A short program will begin at 2 p.m.
