Every migraine sufferer knows and understands the word “trigger.” Every trigger is different for every person. Mine happens to be scent. Anything from scented garbage bags to perfumes, air fresheners to candles. Smells I used to love. My own perfume – which I haven’t been able to wear in years. A trip to Walmart can end in agony because of someone that seems to have bathed in her perfume. A concert? A movie? A bonfire with friends? Forget about it. Triggers. Always trying to avoid the triggers.
No, I do not want to cancel plans. No, I do not want to call into work – losing pay, using vacation days, leaving my co-workers to pick up my duties. No, I do not want to lie in my room for 3 days in never ending pain, in pure darkness and let my children parent themselves. But when a migraine attack hits, I have no choices. Every choice I want to make is immediately stripped from me. Migraine has a way of sneaking in, stealing moments and memories from me, from my kids, friends, family. Stopping life in its tracks.
Sometimes, I can’t just push through my day. The wildfire smoke that’s been blown in to our area has had me in pain every day, trying to push through, many ending in tears because the pain is so bad. And those headache pills from the doctor? They aren’t a “cure”. Sometimes they don’t work at all. So, instead of being part of the life around me, I grab the ice pack and head to bed. I wrap my head in ice, put on my face mask to block out any light I can, fan on to drown out any noise, ear plugs on the ready if that doesn’t work. I can’t eat because the pain makes me nauseous and throwing up is what I imagine having someone hit me in the head with a baseball bat would feel like. I go through hot flashes and chills because my body can’t regulate my temperature. I can’t sleep because the throbbing never eases. There are times when it gets so bad, I literally take my pillow and blanket and lie in my bathtub because my bathroom doesn’t have a window. It’s the only place in my house that I can turn into complete blackness. I lie there in absolute misery. And I cry, which makes it worse, but I can’t stop.
My daughter comes in to tell me something and I have to remind myself not to snap at her because her voice is like an ice pick to my brain. My son wants to talk about his day, but I have to stop him because the sound is ripping through my head. And these are just some of the physical aspects of this migraine.
My son’s football game? Forget it. I have to miss it. Another shining moment of his I don’t get to see. My daughter’s birthday dinner? Forgotten because I’m lying in the darkness crying from the pain. My job? Not a chance. Three days I call in. Three days of clients missed, three days of parenting left to my 16 and 10-year-old. Three days of no contact with friends or family. Three days of pure and absolute misery. And, I think, this is never going to end.
If you suffer from migraines like I do, it’s a horrible thing to have to deal with. Almost worse yet is trying to explain to people what is happening. The off-handed comments such as “it’s just a headache” are hurtful in ways we can’t make them understand. Or the “I get headaches all the time, they aren’t that bad” comments that make us feel like our pain should be less or we should “suck it up.”
We don’t ask you to feel our pain; we ask only for understanding that we are in pain. We aren’t looking for your sympathy; we simply want understanding, compassion for something we can’t control, no matter how hard we try to avoid our “triggers.” Like the wildfires and the smoke/smell. I can’t hide from it. It permeates my house, my office. All I can do is ask that you understand it causes me pain and I can’t get away from it. So, as I lie curled in my bathtub, dry heaving, crying and wishing it would just end, I try to remind myself there is a bright side. And there is.
Family and friends that understand. My children are amazing. They adapt to me; they take my migraines in stride. They handle them with me like champions themselves. They might not understand the pain, but they understand that I’m in pain. My sister is selfless when I have a migraine. Always doing what she can to help ease the pain in any way simply because she understands I’m in pain. I find comfort in the people who love me enough to know when I’m in pain. I don’t have to pretend I’m OK with them and that to me is freedom.
I’ve found support in places I never thought I would. I’ve joined online communities where there are other people that suffer with migraines. People that understand and want to listen and help. And sometimes, just that little bit of understanding, even from a stranger, can lighten the load. Make us feel less like we have to hide or “push” through. Definitely makes me feel like I don’t have to “suck it up.”
Migraines are a very real and painful neurological disease. But we fight through. That makes us stronger. It makes our ability to adapt powerful. And it makes those that understand or share this disease closer to you. If you are a migraine sufferer, you are not alone. Statistics show that almost 40 million Americans suffer from migraine. And most of us hide the pain behind a forced smile until it becomes unbearable.
I will share my experience with anyone and ask that you share yours. It is not something we need to hide or suck up. The triggers are real, the pain is real, the suffering is real. And I understand you’re in pain! That’s the bright spot. A tiny glimpse of hope when a migraine takes us down. Understanding. Sharing our experiences, our triggers, our pain helps us gain knowledge, learn something maybe we haven’t tried. It opens up a world where everyone understands because they understand you are in pain. There is hope. There is a bright side even if it’s hard to see when migraine takes us down. Don’t suffer in silence.
Lacy Johnson graduated from Hinckley/Finlayson High School. She is a poet with several published writings, and a single mom just moving through life day by day with family and friends.
