Unemployment in Pine County fell more than a full percentage point between February and March 2021, dropping from 8.8% in February to 7.7% in March, according to a recent report released by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). With a labor force of 14,008, this means 12,925 employed and 1,083 unemployed in the county.
Pine County unemployment has been on a wild ride this past year, due to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdowns. The jobless rate shot up from 6.9% in March 2020 to 12.1% in April, and then began to fall. It dropped to 11.9% in May, 9.2% in June, 7.7% in July, 7.5% in August and 5.8% in September before hitting 4.2% in October 2020.
DEED data shows that unemployment in Pine County traditionally rises in winter and early spring – and although, 2020 was anything but a traditional year, the unemployment rate continued to reflect this pattern. Unemployment rose in November 2020 to 5.2%, to 6.8% in December, and then stayed at 8.8% for January and February before dropping to 7.7% in March 2021.
Sixth highest rate in state
Pine County had the sixth highest unemployment rate in the state in March, after Mille Lacs County (7.9%), Mahnomen County (8.1%), Cass County (8.4%), Clearwater County (8.7%) and Kanabec County (8.8%).
Other area counties fared better, unemployment-wise. The jobless rate was 7.1% in Aitkin County, 6.2% in Isanti County, 5.4% in Chisago County and only 5.3% in Carlton County.
Historical comparison
How did Pine County do in March 2021 compared to the same month in previous years? The unemployment rate was lower in March 2020 at 6.9%, but higher in March 2019 when it was at 8.3%. Unemployment stood at 7.3% in March 2018, 8.1% in March 2017, 8.1% again in March 2016, 7.8% in March 2015, 8.7% in March 2014, 9.1% in March 2013, 9.6%in March 2012 and 11.3% in March 2011. This puts the 10 year average for March unemployment in Pine County at 8.5% – and means that the March 2021 rate of 7.7% is well below that average.
The highest-ever recorded Pine County unemployment rate was 16.4% in February 1991. The lowest Pine County unemployment rate on record was 2.6% in September 2018.
State and nation
According to DEED, the unemployment rate fell to 4.2% in Minnesota in March, from 4.4% in February on a seasonally-adjusted basis. The number of unemployed dropped by 6,543, to 127,007, and the number of employed decreased by 879 to 2,896,744. The labor force shrunk 7,422 to 3,023,751, and the labor force participation rate decreased from 68% to 67.8%, dropping back to where it sat in April of 2020.
DEED also noted that the U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 6% in March, on a seasonally-adjusted basis.
March Jobless Rate in Region
Kanabec County: 8.8%
Mille Lacs County: 7.9%
Pine County: 7.7%
Aitkin County: 7.1%
Isanti County: 6.2%
Chisago County: 5.4%
Carlton County: 5.3%
Statistics from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.