Walking into Selah Wellness Clinic, LLC in Sandstone is not like walking into most clinics. It has a homey, welcoming feeling that can put a patient at ease right from the start.
Selah, pronounced “Say-la” means “pause and reflect.” This is the sentiment that founding provider, Naomi Koenig, wants her patients to feel when they come in. “From top to bottom, every single aspect of this practice is created with the patient in mind. We want patients to be treated like they want to be treated like people,” noted Koenig.
Koenig is the founding provider of Selah Wellness Clinic, but there is a team of four other family nurse practitioners, and they recently signed on four new psychiatric providers. “There isn’t a psychiatric provider in Pine County,” said Koenig. “Other than the one that comes once a month from a neighboring county. She is phenomenal, but it’s just not enough for the entire county.”
Koenig is currently back in school for psychiatry as well. After she takes her boards in the next couple of months, she will be dual certified in family practice and psychiatry. “To be able to help the whole person is important to us. We have several providers that are dual credentialed, so we can take care of the whole person, not just one thing at a time or one visit at a time,” she said.
Services
At Selah, they offer services you would find at a traditional clinic, such as acute care visits for things like coughs, headaches, stitches, lesion removal, pregnancy, and birth control. They also offer chronic care visits for things such as high blood pressure, migraines, diabetic management, depression, anxiety, ADHD, Alzheimer’s, chronic pain, arthritis, and much more. Integrative and holistic care plans are part of each visit.
Providers at Selah pride themselves on treating the whole person, not just the symptom. “This is me and this is how I want to practice,” said Koenig. “This is how I want people, patients, to be treated and taken care of. It’s important to me that the entire person is taken care of,” said Koenig.
Another passion of Koenig’s is to help people who are in recovery from drug addiction. “We want to help people on their path to sobriety as well,” she said. They offer treatments for someone in the transition phase of getting away from drugs, and if they don’t have insurance Selah will work with them to help them through the process.
“It gives them a local option instead of having to drive to the cities seven days a week,” said Koenig. “Our goal is to do big things in this county and try to heal people. The only way we are going to be able to do that, is to do big things.”
Appointments
Appointments at Selah Wellness Center work a little different than your traditional clinic. Most of their appointments are no less than 30 minutes, and they also have 45 or 60 minute appointments. “As a provider, when you are pushed to only spend 2-7 minutes with a patient, how are you going to help anybody?” asked Koenig.
They also offer customized telehealth virtual visits, traditional in-person appointments in addition to old fashioned house calls/home visits when patient mobility is limited.
“We have a unique and dynamic team here,” said Koenig. For example, they have a certified specialist dedicated to podiatry doing diabetic toenail trims or helping with people who have limited mobility or loss of sensation in their feet.
They also have a nutrition coach. “She will sit down with a patient and discuss their health goals with no judgment. She is a great resource,” said Koenig.
The clinic accepts all forms of insurance. In the event that someone doesn’t have insurance or has a high deductible plan, they offer a sliding scale based on what people can pay. “We are the only clinic within the five county area that offers a sliding scale.”
Infusions
Another unique aspect of Selah Wellness Clinic is the infusions they can provide. They offer many different infusions, depending on what the patient is looking for. For example, they have infusions for marathon runners, weight loss, hydration, a vitamin and mineral cocktail to help people dealing with the effects of chemo and radiation therapy and much more.
The infusion room has reclining, heated massage chairs to help patients feel at ease during their treatments. They have even hosted group infusion “parties.”
Selah has collaborative agreements with other facilities in the region and statewide. This means providers at Selah can refer patients to these facilities for scans and specialists. Selah uses a program called Care Everywhere, which allows them to see a patient’s records from other hospitals/clinics in real time. “It’s not juggling only to say, ‘sorry we don’t have the records, we have to request them and you will have to come back,’ story,” said Koenig.
“We are different, and we embrace that,” said Koenig. “My mission, and the mission of every provider here, is to help people. That’s why we got into health care.”
The clinic is located on Main Street in Sandstone at 501 Main Street in Sandstone, across from Amy’s Cafe. For more information on the Selah Wellness Clinic, please visit their website at selahwellnessclinic.com or call 320-372-2323 for questions or to make an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.