Unverzagt and Adams earn Coach of the Year honors

The Class A Minnesota Girls Tennis State Coaches of the Year were announced last week. Among them were Pine City’s own, Kristin Unverzagt (head girls tennis coach) and Jeff Adams (assistant girls tennis coach).
“Receiving Coach of the Year is such a great honor as it is shared with players, parents and coaches from both current and past seasons,” said Unverzagt. “I have been blessed to learn from and work with such inspiring individuals.”
“Our coaching team (Brenda Kloeckl, John Eberhart, Kristin, and I) work so well together and coach all our players, no matter if they are junior high, JV, or varsity,” said Adams of the honor.
A banquet will be held this spring where coaches from the 2021-’22 school year are all honored.
