Pine County Public Health is holding walk-in COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinics. No appointments needed. Below are the following dates, locations and times. Please call 320-591-1690 for more information.
• Thurs., Dec. 9, 2021, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23 North, Sandstone, MN 55072
• Weds., Dec. 15, 2021 from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr. NW. Pine City, MN 55063
• Mon., Dec. 20, 2021, from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. at North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23 North, Sandstone, MN 55072
• Tues., Dec. 21, 2021 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
• Weds., Jan. 5, 2022, from 9 a.m. -3 p.m. at Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
• Thurs., Jan. 13, 2022, from 11 a.m. -5 p.m. at the Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, MN 55063
• Thurs., Jan. 20, 2022 from 9 a.m. -12:30 p.m. at North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23 North. Sandstone, MN 55072.
