An amended solid waste ordinance was passed by the Pine County Board of Commissioners at the October 18 meeting after a lengthy process. The ordinance was amended previously in 2015 to provide for a solid waste management fee. That fee has been used to fund the county’s household hazardous waste program and staffed recycling centers.
In October of 2021, the process to update the county’s solid waste ordinance for 2022-’23 began. A committee was formed to help identify the goals and areas to focus on by taking the state solid waste ordinance model and adjusting where needed to bring to meet the needs of Pine County. A solid waste ordinance was presented to Pine County officials providing feedback. The final model was brought to the Pine County Board of Commissioners and a public hearing was recently held on October 18.
The purpose behind updating the ordinance is multi-faceted. The ordinance was last updated in 1990, and there was a need to bring about more modern reflection of the statutory requirements and authorizations needed to address current concerns, according to Caleb Anderson, Pine County land & resource manager. Several neighboring counties have a similar ordinance that were looked at when updating for Pine County, according to Anderson.
One area that was looked at was the issue of lumber piles and building materials that are not in use being piled and stored on properties. However, with the May 30 tornado, there is still a great deal of clean-up happening, and it was noted that events like natural disasters cannot be predicted. It is expected that clean-up will take extra time and is an exception. It was also noted that this is for residents within city limits,which are defined by political boundaries of incorporated cities. Anderson also noted that in his seven years working for Pine County, he has never had to field a complaint for brush piles or similar items.
Disposal of tires was addressed as a common issue. Farmers frequently use tires to put on top of covered silage and there are often large stacks of tires on farm properties.. However, farms are considered an agricultural site rather than a residential property. The main goal when addressing the tires, in the ordinance, is to prevent piles of tires from being on properties or dumped on properties. Proper disposal is needed to prevent tires from accumulating, according to Anderson.
Anderson added that Kanabec County has an ordinance against all tires which was put into effect since tires were buried in large amounts under roads that were being repaired and was considered environmentally unsafe. Carlton County recycles tires for major road projects rather than just burying the tires, he stated.
“We took your comments seriously. The committee reviewed all this language, which we knew full well that there would be people who would take shots at this,” said Anderson. “We took the same approach as other counties that you’re not going to have perfect language on this; at least in this we are conforming to what the state standard is. It’s the model ordinance that has been broadly accepted across the state.”
Commissioner Josh Mohr commented that he didn’t think Anderson’s department would be going door to door looking for violations and enforcing action. Mohr said that townships have called asking what they can do about people bringing in so much junk before it becomes a bigger issue as well as making sure they have all the permits so it’s all done correctly.
Commissioner Hallan added to Mohr’s comment asking who will be the one to look through things and make sure they are done properly. Anderson stated that the solid waste department is tasked with the enforcement of the ordinance and that the vast majority of enforcement of the ordinance is complaint driven.
The majority of the solid waste ordinance is for solid waste facilities where someone wants to open a landfill. There is a system in place to make sure it is done responsibly, said Anderson. The same goes for transfer stations, solid waste incineration facilities and hauling of garbage.
As the meeting opened up to public hearing for public testimony, Ailene Croup appearing over Zoom and brought up that 15 years ago, Dale Powers attempted to create a solid waste ordinance and was met with objection from every township he went to. She said that the things that are being said now were said then; however, Croup felt that Powers went about it the right way by going out into the public and getting the opinion of the public.
“It wasn’t a committee of people selected by the county; it was the residents who pay taxes,” said Croup. She also addressed concern about complaint driven issues, which could mean that anyone passing through or weekend visitors can lodge a complaint or perhaps feuding neighbors could lodge a complaint. This creates a contention among neighbors, she said and added, “We don’t need any more of that out here.” Croup ended by offering the simple words, “Don’t push. Work together.”
Commissioner Hallan addressed some of the concerns brought up by Croup during her public testimony saying that this was not a new ordinance and is something that was put into place in 1990. He added that most of the tweaks are for the people who have garbage.
Hallan mentioned that he has visited properties in Pine County with around 75-100 vehicles. “All those vehicles have fluids in them that will enter the drinking water if not disposed of safely,” said Hallan, adding that he is concerned about what those fluids could do to the water.
Anderson assured the board that places with a large amount of vehicles like that would need a recycling facility license that would meet certain requirements to manage and dispose of the fluids responsibly.
Although there was intense conversation among the board, Anderson and the public, the common point was to update the ordinance so that solid waste would be disposed of, according to Anderson.
