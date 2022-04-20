During World War II, Waldemar Semenov was a junior engineer on the American merchant ship SS Alcoa Guide, sailing from New Jersey to the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe with a cargo of supplies and equipment for the West Indies. On the night of April 16, about 300 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, a German submarine, the U-123, surfaced and opened fire on the ship. “We didn’t have any guns, and there was no escort,” Semenov recalls. “We didn’t have much speed. They used us as target practice.”
As the burning ship sank lower in the water, the lifeboats were deployed. Thankfully, the Germans didn’t harass the survivors. Semenov and his crew used the small compass on the lifeboat to sail toward the shipping lanes. After three days, a patrol plane spotted their lifeboat and an American destroyer, the USS Broome, rescued the men the next day. Thanks to that compass, Semenov and twenty-six other crewmembers were saved.
The psalmist reminded God’s people that they were equipped with a compass for life – the Scriptures: “Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path” (Psalm 119:105). The Bible provides spiritual longitude and latitude to illuminate the path of life for those who would follow God.
“The law of the Lord is perfect, restoring the soul; the testimony of the Lord is sure, making wise the simple. The precepts of the Lord are right, rejoicing the heart; the commandment of the Lord is pure, enlightening the eyes. The fear of the Lord is clean, enduring forever; the judgments of the Lord are true; they are righteous altogether. They are more desirable than gold, yes, than much fine gold; sweeter also than honey and the drippings of the honeycomb. Moreover, by them Thy servant is warned; in keeping them there is great reward.” (Psalm 19:7–11)
The word of God provides direction in a myriad of ways. The Bible is a handbook of salvation. What does it tell us in that regard? It tells us of humanity’s creation in God’s image, its fall through disobedience, and how God delivers people from judgment through the Lord Jesus Christ. He died to bear their sin, was raised from the dead and exalted to heaven. He sent the Holy Spirit to convince sinful humanity of these truths. And when people have placed their faith in Christ and His saving work on their behalf, people from every tribe and tongue and people and nation have been forgiven their sin. They have been rescued from the wrath to come. This way of salvation would not be known to us apart from the revelation found in the word of God.
Also, the writer of Hebrews speaks of the Bible as a divine sword that exposes sin in a believer’s life. “The word of God is living and active and sharper than any two-edged sword, and piercing as far as the division of soul and spirit, of both joints and marrow, and able to judge the thoughts and intentions of the heart. And there is no creature hidden from His sight, but all things are open and laid bare to the eyes of Him with whom we have to do.” (Heb. 4:12–13)
The psalmist writes: “Through Your precepts I get understanding, therefore I hate every false way. Your word is a lamp to my feet, and a light to my path.” (Psalm 119:104-105) God’s word, you see, steers us away from sin (reproof) and toward righteousness (correction). We should be grateful for the course corrections of God’s word, for they help us to identify sin and avoid it.
Use the word of God, therefore, as a compass to help you find your way to God and to please Him, for “...all Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, thoroughly equipped for every good work.” (2 Timothy 3:16-17)
Dennis Eng is the pastor at South Pine Baptist Church.
