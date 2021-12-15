Vada Hanson of Rush City passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Guardian Angels Care Center in Elk River at the age of 98.
Vada Jane Engler was born March 27, 1923 on a farm east of Pine City. Her parents were Fred H. and Ella (Nordrum) Engler. Vada had one younger brother, Fred G. Engler. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Pine City and attended Milburn Country School for her elementary years. Her favorite subjects were arithmetic, grammar, and geography. In 1936, Vada started High School in Pine City, graduating in 1940. During this time, she stayed with her grandmother and aunt in Pine City because school bus routes didn’t exist at that time.
Vada’s first job was Inter-State Lumber Company in Pine City where she developed her love for lumber and building. On Feb. 26, 1944, she was united in marriage to Virgil Hanson. They started out farming west of Rush City in 1944 until Virgil was drafted into the Army near the end of World War II. She held a number of accounting jobs during her working career. She retired from Plastech Corporation in 1988 after 21 years of service. She and Virgil built four homes during their time together. They also went on many vacations with friends that included trips to Mexico, Hawaii, New York, San Francisco, Florida and Washington D.C. Most were land-based travel as she did not like flying. She also enjoyed Birthday Club, Garden Club, Women’s Club, Red Hats, and socializing with friends. She liked to attend auctions and garage sales as well as holding her own garage sales.
Vada was long time member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rush City. She enjoyed volunteering at the church, participating in the Ladies’ organization, and working on community projects through Aid Association for Lutherans (Thrivent) and Lutheran Brotherhood.
Vada is survived by her children Robert (Natalie) Hanson of Elk River, Joel (Debbie) Hanson of Little Canada, and Julie (Quang) Nguyen of Ramsey; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters in-law Inez Engler of Rush City, Diane Hanson of Cambridge, and Lorraine Carlson of Anoka.
She was preceded in death by her parents Fred H. and Ella Engler; husband Virgil Hanson; infant daughter Mary Jane Hanson; brother Fred G. Engler.
Pastor Nathan Baker-Trinity will officiate at funeral services for Vada; 11 a.m.; Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Rush City. A time of visitation and reviewal is planned for one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment will take place in First Lutheran Cemetery, Rush City.
Memorials in Vada’s memory may be directed to:
First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Rush City - Building Fund P.O. Box 73, Rush City, MN 55069-0073
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel
