The Pine City VFW Auxiliary post 4258, along with other volunteers, recently hand made and delivered Valentines to area veterans. The volunteers made about 436 Valentines to be delivered to VA hospitals throughout Minnesota, along with local veterans at Lakeside Nursing Home and other assisted living facilities in the Pine City area. Others not pictured but who were instrumental in helping were Linda Richart and Sara Richart from Mora. The ladies enjoyed the work and had a pizza party while working.

