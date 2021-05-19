Veteran killed in I-35 crash in Pine County

A longtime member of the Minnesota Air National Guard, on his way to one of his last drill weekends before retirement, was killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 35 after another vehicle reportedly crossed the median near Hinckley and hit his vehicle head-on.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on the afternoon of Friday, May 14, a 2017 Kia Sportage driven by David Thomas Greiner, 45, of Garfield was heading north on I-35.
At approximately 4:01 p.m., a 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor driven by Tabitha Sue Sigler, 21, of Cambridge was heading southbound on I-35 when it drifted into the median, crossed into the northbound lane and struck Greiner’s vehicle.
Pine County deputies, Hinckley firefighters, state troopers and regional EMTs responded to the crash.
Greiner was pronounced dead at the scene. Sigler and her passenger, Santino Hilario Chavez, 36, of St. Paul were airlifted to different hospitals with injuries described as life-threatening.
Previous conviction
According to court records, in 2020, Sigler was convicted of felony vehicle theft and fleeing a peace officer after an April 2019 high-speed chase during which she allegedly swerved at a police officer in a stolen Jeep while going approximately 100 miles per hour. When she was first apprehended at that time, Sigler reportedly told the arresting officer that she had swallowed a bag of methamphetamine and heroin.
History of service
In his obituary posted at www.andersonfuneral.net, it states that Greiner joined the United States Air Force in 2002, and was first stationed in Florida as a helicopter mechanic for three years until he was transferred to the Duluth Air National Guard Base where he served as a heavy equipment operator.
As a member of the Minnesota Air National Guard, Dave achieved the rank of Master Sergeant, and completed two tours in Afghanistan and two stateside tours.
Greiner was continuing his training on his drill weekends and was due to retire in October with 20 years of service.
According to the state patrol, Greiner was not affected by alcohol at the time of the crash. It was not known, however, whether Sigler was affected by alcohol at the time of the crash.
