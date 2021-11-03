Veterans and supporters up and down the I-35 corridor paid honor to a native son of Pine City on Nov. 1, and Pine City was no exception. Flags waved proudly from the County Road 11 bridge as the funeral procession for Wesley Thomas Kubat passed below on the way to his final resting place in Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Kubat, 40, graduated from Pine City High School in 2000, and served in the Minnesota National Guard in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He died unexpectedly on Oct. 25. Wesley Kubat’s full obituary can be found on Page 12.
Veteran, Pine City native offered a final farewell
- Mike gainor | The Pioneer
