The Minnesota District Office in collaboration with the Wisconsin Women Business Center and the Dakotas Veteran Business Outreach Center will be hosting a virtual Boots 2 Business Reboot on 26 August 2022 via ZOOM.
Please share and get the word out to our Veterans, spouses and families for this great opportunity to learn more about entrepreneurship.
The Boots to Business Reboot Course is the two-step entrepreneurial training program offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration that teaches participants valuable business skills for entrepreneurs and is taught by industry experts, top professors and officials from the U.S. Small Business Administration and it’s resource partners.
Boots to Business Reboot is great for any era veteran, service member (including members of the National Guard and Reserves) or spouse who has an interest in starting their own business now or in the future.
The link to register via the Boots 2 Business portal is: https://sbavets.force.com/s/reboot-course-information
There is also an Eventbrite page that will remind them to go to the B2B portal: Virtual Boots to Business Reboot Tickets, Fri, Aug 26, 2022 at 8 a.m. | Eventbrite
The 2022 Spring SBA National Resource Guide is now available.
SBA Small Business Resource Partners
• Business consulting with a Minnesota Small Business Development Center
• Business mentorship with SCORE
• Business support with a Women’s Business Center
• Veterans Business Outreach Center for active duty, veterans, and family
