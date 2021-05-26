Army veteran Jodi Irlbeck, 40, said Memorial Day means remembering and honoring all of the heroes that didn’t make it home.
The Hinckley native, who now works in the Askov area, entered the military in her mid 20s and deployed to Iraq twice. She was a gunner, military police officer and drill sergeant over the years. As a military police officer she helped train Iraqi police as well as acted as protection for local officials, including the Prince of Jordan. Irlbeck was on her second tour to Iraq, and stationed with the 110 Military Police Company, 1st platoon, when her team was hit by rocket fire. A young soldier was injured near her and she helped him to safety until he could be transported to a hospital.
The doctors told him he would never walk again. The next time Irlbeck saw him, he walked to her.
“He walked past the other soldiers to come and give me a hug,” Irlbeck said with tears in her eyes at the memory.
She left the military due to health issues. She became aware she had symptoms of post traumatic stress disorder shortly after she was home from her last deployment in 2009.
“I was standing near a picnic table and the next thing I knew I was under the table,” Irlbeck said. Unbeknownst to her, a family member decided to set off fireworks in advance of the July Fourth celebration. She contacted her doctor at the Veterans Affairs. They recommended that she seek counseling to help cope with the PTSD and transition back into civilian life.
“It sucks,” Irlbeck said of PTSD.
She also reunited with old high school friends and got a dog, Lake, who helps lower her anxiety levels. Lake senses when she has nightmares and wakes her up, Irlbeck said.
Irbeck said fireworks no longer trigger her PTSD as long as she knows in advance that they will be set off and can mentally prepare herself. She also joined the Chapter 4 Disabled American Veterans, American Legion post 388 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4118 in Hinckley. Irlbeck encourages other veterans to join the organizations as well as seek help if they need it.
“There are people to help you and listen and you are not alone,” Irlbeck said.
Al Wolter
“Memorial Day is the one time a year we reflect on what the military did,” said Al Wolter, an Air Force Veteran from Cloverdale. “The public appreciates veterans more now, not like when the Vietnam Veterans came home.”
Wolter, 84, joined when he was 17 years old and served from 1954-1958 as an Airborne Radio Mechanic on fighter jets. After one year of training, he was deployed to Soesterberg Air Force Base in Holland.
Wolter said he was overseas during the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union. The men practiced to stay prepared in case fighting broke out. Wolter worked on day fighters, which were aircraft equipped to fight only during the day. Night fighter aircraft had special equipment allowing them to fight in the dark.
In 1956 he was sent to the Landstuhl Air Force Base in West Germany, then to Hahn Air Force Base with the 496th Fighter-Interceptor Squadron where he worked on the radios of the F-86D Sabre interceptors. He was surprised how quickly the United States switched from fighting Germany in World War II to working with them later.
“After we pounded the hell out of them, the next moment we’re helping them,” Wolter said, shaking his head. “ We were the first line of defense against Russia.”
He remembered practice scrambles at 3 a.m.
“We didn’t know if the Ruskies were coming or not,” Wolter said.
He said the pilots trained over the Caribbean and in Libya. He explained that World War II Boeing B29 Superfortress planes towed a metallic banner for the pilots to shoot rockets at. Each plane left a different color on the banner. Wolter said the pilots flew blind and relied on their radar. Once in a while he heard an excited pilot call out to another pilot that they were locked on a plane instead of the intended target and not to shoot.
He said his scariest moment was when they were flying to Wheelus Air Force Base in Libya with a plane full of soldiers. He looked out of the window and saw oil from an engine streaming past. The pilot shut down one engine and the plane tilted sideways. Wolter said it was only five minutes until the pilot made a perfect landing and they moved to another plane to continue on to the training.
“We were a little apprehensive on the second try,” Wolter said.
In Libya, the men slept in tents during the intense, month-long training. They set the tent poles in
buckets of water to discourage the scorpions from climbing up the walls of the tent. During their down time, the men relaxed on the beach.
Wolter missed Minnesota and his family. He decided to go back home to attend college and get a degree with his G.I. Bill.
“The military opened my eyes to the world,” Wolter said. “It was a great experience for me.
Janelle Jorgensen
“Just thinking of Memorial Day makes me tear up,” said Army Veteran Janelle Jorgensen. “For me it’s a day we stop and reflect, honor and mourn all of the lives lost while serving in the military.”
The 42 year old Willow River resident served as an Army Specialist 1998-2001 with the 497th Transportation company at Fort Lewis Army Base, Washington. She became a light wheel diesel mechanic.
Jorgensen said the unit trained for two months in the Mojave Desert in southwestern California and southern Nevada in case they were deployed overseas. The unit practiced hiding vehicles and protecting equipment and people as well as loading and unloading vehicles on a Navy ship.
Jorgensen decided to leave the military and start a family in 2001.
